Levere Holdings, a blank check company formed by Goggo Network and auto-tech execs targeting the EMEA mobility sector, raised $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Martín Varsavsky and COO and Director Yasmine Fage, who are co-founders of Goggo Network, where they serve as CEO and COO, respectively. They are joined by CFO and CIO Stefan Krause, who currently serves as the COO of Fisker (FSR) and previously founded Canoo (GOEV), EV developers that both went public via SPAC.



The company plans to focus on targets with a presence in EMEA, with high potential for EMEA entrance, or those who would benefit from being deployed in EMEA to then expand to different regions. It will concentrate on businesses who play a key role for the future of mobility, focusing on the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services and electric vehicles.



Levere Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LVRAU. Citi and Deutsche Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Mobility SPAC Levere Holdings prices $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

