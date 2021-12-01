'Mobility divide' looms as poor stuck in fragile states, UN body says

Migration between richer countries has risen, while conflict and climate change have increased internal displacement in fragile states that many people cannot leave, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Wednesday.

By contrast, the IOM said "international migration pathways for millions of people in developing countries have further narrowed", denying many the opportunities for betterment that migration has traditionally offered.

Afghans, for example, lack the "power passports" of more stable countries. Many of them cannot access passports and even those who can confront barriers to international travel, McAuliffe said.

Of the 55 million internally displaced persons in 2020, 48 million fled conflict and violence and seven million were uprooted by disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires - often caused by climate change.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Cameroon, for example, heavy rain and flooding led to around 279,000 and 116,000 new displacements, respectively.

"While COVID-19 kept many millions of people grounded around the world, the total size of the global displaced population actually grew and new internal displacements also increased," McAuliffe said.

