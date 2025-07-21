Mobilicom Limited Secures $1.4 Million in Orders from Tier-1 U.S. Drone Manufacturer Amid Growing Demand for Military Drone Technologies

Mobilicom secured $1.4 million in orders from a Tier-1 drone manufacturer, anticipating increased demand from U.S. defense contracts.

Mobilicom Limited has announced approximately $1.4 million in orders from a major U.S. Tier-1 drone manufacturer, which has integrated its SkyHopper PRO technology into drones for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). This order signals a significant growth opportunity for Mobilicom as they anticipate further mass production orders tied to several Programs of Record with the DoD. The company highlights that their inclusion on the DoD's Blue UAS-certified vendor list and a recent Executive Order aimed at promoting drone technology will likely enhance demand for their solutions. Mobilicom CEO Oren Elkayam expressed optimism about capturing a significant share of the growing U.S. market, leveraging their advanced and compliant drone technologies that have demonstrated robust performance.

Potential Positives

Mobilicom has secured approximately $1.4 million in orders from a Tier-1 drone manufacturer, marking a significant customer relationship and potential for increased revenues.

The company has been added to the U.S. Department of Defense’s shortlist of Blue UAS-certified vendors, which could lead to more design wins and enhanced credibility in the defense sector.

Recent executive actions, including an Executive Order from President Trump, are anticipated to accelerate demand for drone technologies, positioning Mobilicom favorably in a growing market.

The SkyHopper PRO has been rigorously tested and certified by the DoD, ensuring compliance with U.S. regulations and enhancing its marketability to defense contractors.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduce uncertainty and may mislead stakeholders regarding the company's future performance and order volume.



Potential over-reliance on a single Tier-1 customer for a significant portion of revenue could pose risks if that relationship deteriorates or if the customer changes direction.



The mention of the Executive Order and demand acceleration may create expectations that could lead to disappointment if projected growth does not materialize.

FAQ

What recent orders has Mobilicom received?

Mobilicom announced approximately $1.4 million in orders from a Tier-1 drone manufacturer for its SkyHopper PRO technology.

How does the Executive Order affect Mobilicom?

The Executive Order from President Trump is expected to significantly accelerate demand for drone technologies in the U.S. market.

What capabilities does SkyHopper PRO offer?

SkyHopper PRO is a secured SDR that provides advanced performance and complies with U.S. cybersecurity regulations.

What status does Mobilicom hold with the DoD?

Mobilicom has been added to the DoD’s shortlist of Blue UAS-certified vendors, enhancing its market position.

How might future orders impact Mobilicom's growth?

Mobilicom anticipates recurring orders of increasing magnitude as its technology is integrated into programs with the DoD.

Palo Alto, California, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Mobilicom







Limited



(



Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW



), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it has received approximately $1.4 million in orders from a current customer, one of the largest manufacturers of small-sized drones in the U.S. The customer, a Tier-1 manufacturer with over $5 billion in annual sales, has integrated



SkyHopper PRO



as an essential component into drones sold to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).





“We believe that these latest $1.4 million in orders, from one of our biggest customers, mark the beginnings of an inflection point for our company as we successfully move toward substantially larger production scale shipments. This customer’s drones, which have integrated our SkyHopper PRO, are currently under consideration for several Programs of Record with the DoD. As these Programs of Record come through, we anticipate recurring orders of increasing magnitude,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder, Oren Elkayam.





“Earlier this year, we were added to the DoD’s prestigious shortlist of



Blue UAS



-certified vendors, and we have since had an uptick in interest from major U.S. defense contractors, which we believe will result in more design wins for our systems. Adding further momentum, the Executive Order,



Unleashing American Drone Dominance



, signed by President Trump last month is expected to significantly accelerate demand for drone technologies. We believe Mobilicom is very well positioned to capture a meaningful portion of the rapidly advancing U.S. market, as evidenced by our most recent orders from a Tier-1 defense contractor,” Elkayam added.





SkyHopper PRO is a Secured Cognitive Software Defined Radio (SDR) with enhanced combat-proven performance, including in harsh environments. It offers what the Company believes to be the best performance-to-SWaP-C (Size, Weight, Power and Cost) in the market. In 2025, following rigorous testing by the DoD, the SkyHopper PRO was selected and certified by the DoD Blue UAS Framework which provides a short list of approved vendors with advanced capabilities to UAS manufacturers. SkyHopper PRO complies with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and trusted cyber U.S. regulations.







About Mobilicom







Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.





For investors, please use



https://ir.mobilicom.com/







For company, please use



www.mobilicom.com









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that these latest orders mark the beginnings of an inflection point for the Company as it successfully moves toward substantially larger production scale shipments, its anticipation of recurring orders of increasing magnitude, its belief that being added to the DoD’s prestigious shortlist of Blue UAS-certified vendors will result in more design wins for its systems, the significant acceleration in demand for drone technologies and its belief that it is very well positioned to capture a meaningful portion of the rapidly advancing U.S. market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:









Liad Gelfer







Mobilicom Ltd







liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com





