Mobilicom Limited Appoints Guy Givoni to Board of Directors, Strengthening Focus on Cybersecurity Solutions

Mobilicom appoints Guy Givoni to its Board of Directors, enhancing its cybersecurity and tech expertise.

Mobilicom Limited has announced the appointment of Guy Givoni to its Board of Directors, following his previous role on the Advisory Board from 2017 to 2023. Givoni brings over 20 years of experience in technology firms across various sectors, including cybersecurity, AI, and AgTech, and has a history of scaling businesses and leading go-to-market strategies. His experience includes serving as CEO of SupPlant Ltd. and co-founding SecureStack. Alongside this appointment, former directors Campbell McComb and Jonathan Brett have stepped down from the Board. Mobilicom’s CEO, Oren Elkayam, expressed gratitude for their contributions and highlighted that Givoni's expertise will be invaluable as the company develops its cybersecurity software and hardware solutions for drones and robotics.

Potential Positives

Guy Givoni's appointment to the Board of Directors brings over two decades of relevant industry experience, particularly in cybersecurity and software scaling, which aligns well with Mobilicom's strategic focus on expanding its cybersecurity software offerings.

The transition in Board membership, with Givoni replacing previous Directors, signifies a strategic shift that aims to capture market share and drive revenue growth, particularly in the company's cybersecurity software segment.

Mobilicom's CEO highlighted that the addition of Givoni is expected to contribute substantial momentum to the company's revenues and margins, indicating positive financial outlook for the future.

The press release underscores Mobilicom's established presence in the market with deployments across over 50 customers and its large portfolio of technologies, reinforcing its position as a leader in the drones and robotics sector.

Potential Negatives

The departure of two board members could indicate potential instability or lack of confidence in the company's leadership and direction.

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's future performance and may mislead investors regarding the certainty of revenue growth.

Discussion of expected substantial momentum in cybersecurity software contributions may be seen as speculative, given the inherent risks and uncertainties mentioned.

FAQ

Who is Guy Givoni?

Guy Givoni is a tech leader with over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, AI, and software industries.

What role did Guy Givoni hold before joining Mobilicom's Board?

He previously served on Mobilicom's Advisory Board from 2017 to 2023.

What are Mobilicom's core offerings?

Mobilicom provides cybersecurity solutions and robust technology for drones and robotics in both defense and commercial sectors.

What is the significance of Givoni's appointment to Mobilicom?

His expertise will enhance Mobilicom's growth in cybersecurity software and strategic market expansion.

What happened to previous Board members Campbell McComb and Jonathan Brett?

Both stepped down from the Board on good terms after years of service contributing to Mobilicom's growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release







Givoni is a tech leader and senior executive with over two decades of experience building and scaling technology companies in the cybersecurity, drones, AI, B2B software and AgTech industries









Palo Alto, California, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mobilicom







Limited



(



Nasdaq: MOB



), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced the appointment of Guy Givoni to its Board of Directors. Mr. Givoni previously served on Mobilicom's Advisory Board from 2017 through 2023.





Mr. Givoni is a global business leader and senior executive with over 20 years of experience building and scaling technology companies in the cybersecurity, AI, UAV (uncrewed autonomous vehicle), telecom, B2B software and AgTech industries. He has led go-to-market strategies and scaled cybersecurity solutions across global markets. Mr. Givoni served as CEO and a Director of SupPlant Ltd., a provider of leading AI-driven plant monitoring solutions to enhance agricultural productivity. Prior, he was Co-Founder and CEO of SecureStack, a cybersecurity software solutions company for multi-cloud environments. Mr. Givoni previously held other senior and leadership roles at AlgoSec Inc., a SaaS security policy management company for the enterprise market.





Campbell McComb and Jonathan Brett, who served as Directors on Mobilicom’s Board since 2017 and 2018, respectively, have stepped down from the Board (on June 3, 2025, and June 1, 2025, respectively). Both parted on good terms.





“We sincerely thank Campbell and Jonathan for their years of service and significant contributions to the growth and development of Mobilicom since our public listing on the Australian Stock Exchange. They have helped guide our company to a significant inflection point as we build revenue and market share momentum. We wish them both well,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam.





"Guy's addition to our Board at this time reflects our company's evolution into developing and delivering cybersecurity software such our OS3 and ICE platforms in addition to our growing portfolio of hardware solutions across the drones and robotics ecosystem. Our cybersecurity software business is expected to contribute substantial momentum to our revenues and margins, and Guy brings critical expertise in managing growth, scaling software, AI, cybersecurity revenues, and capturing market share. We look forward to benefitting further from his knowledge and networks.







About Mobilicom







Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.





For investors, please use



https://ir.mobilicom.com/







For company, please use



www.mobilicom.com









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the company’s evolution into developing and delivering cybersecurity software such its OS3 and ICE platforms in addition to its growing portfolio of hardware solutions across the drones and robotics ecosystem, and that its cybersecurity software business is expected to contribute substantial momentum to its revenues and margins. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.







For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:









Liad Gelfer







Mobilicom Ltd







liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com





