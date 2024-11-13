Mobilicom enters strategic partnership with DT Research

Mobilicom (MOB) announced it has entered a strategic partnership to target the ground control station, GCS, market by combining its expertise in secure software and hardware solutions with U.S. Silicon Valley-based DT Research’s rugged, high-performance computing technology. The collaboration combines cybersecure communication, GCS expertise, and ruggedized technology to create advanced GCS solutions for uncrewed systems in demanding environments. Importantly, the GCS products launched by the partnership are National Defense Authorization Act, NDAA,-compliant, a key requirement for U.S. Department of Defense procurement, and a qualification of growing importance to allied nations

