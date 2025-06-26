Mobilicom and Palladyne AI Collaborate to Offer Bundled Cybersecurity and AI Solutions for Autonomous Systems

Palladyne AI and Mobilicom collaborate to offer bundled AI and cybersecurity solutions for autonomous vehicles and industrial robotics.

Mobilicom Limited and Palladyne AI Corp. have announced a cooperation agreement to offer a bundled solution combining Palladyne AI’s Pilot autonomy software for uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and IQ autonomy software for industrial robots with Mobilicom’s OS3 cybersecurity software. This partnership aims to enhance mission success by delivering robust, secure autonomous operations for both defense and commercial sectors, giving customers advanced capabilities in various environments. Mobilicom's OS3 provides comprehensive cybersecurity features, while Palladyne AI’s software enhances the operational effectiveness of UAVs and industrial robots. Both companies expect significant interest from their existing customers and believe this collaboration will lead to improved performance and threat protection for AI-driven systems.

Potential Positives

The partnership with Palladyne AI combines advanced AI-driven solutions for drones and robotics, enhancing Mobilicom's offerings in the growing defense and commercial sectors.

This collaboration allows Mobilicom to provide a differentiated bundled solution focusing on cybersecurity and autonomous operations, potentially increasing customer interest and sales.

The integration of Mobilicom’s OS3 cybersecurity software with Palladyne AI’s autonomy software addresses critical market demands for secure, mission-critical capabilities in UAVs and industrial robots.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, emphasizing uncertainty and potential risks, which could lead to skepticism from investors and stakeholders regarding the companies' future capabilities and market performance.



There is a lack of concrete details regarding customer interest and uptake of the bundled product, which may raise concerns about the actual demand and market viability of the collaboration.



The press release does not address any past performance issues or challenges faced by either company, which could lead to perceptions of a lack of transparency about the companies' operations and hurdles they may be encountering.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Mobilicom and Palladyne AI?

Mobilicom and Palladyne AI have partnered to offer bundled solutions combining their respective software for UAVs and industrial robots with cybersecurity protections.

How will the bundled solution enhance UAV operations?

The solution enhances UAV operations by providing advanced human-machine synergy and enabling autonomous missions through real-time multi-modal sensor fusion.

What cybersecurity features does Mobilicom's OS3 offer?

Mobilicom's OS3 provides continuous monitoring, threat detection, and prevention measures during drone missions, ensuring robust cybersecurity for operations.

What industries can benefit from Palladyne AI’s software?

Palladyne AI’s software has applications across various industries, including automotive, defense, manufacturing, logistics, and unmanned systems.

How can customers access the new bundled solution?

Customers interested in the bundled solution can contact either Mobilicom or Palladyne AI for more information and deployment options.

“We’ve partnered with Palladyne AI to deliver a powerful software solution that is critical for mission success, whether that be on the battlefield or on the manufacturing line. A unified solution combining the strengths of our platforms will deliver unprecedented autonomous operations securely, protected from hostile threats, even in the most challenging tactical settings,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “We have already identified a number of our current customers who have expressed interest in putting the capabilities of the bundled product to work.”





“This collaboration agreement with Mobilicom’s OS3 cybersecurity allows both of our companies to offer a highly differentiated, best-in-class bundled secure solution for AI-driven autonomous hardware systems,” said Ben Wolff, CEO, Palladyne AI. “The combination of products provides enhanced performance and threat protection for both companies’ current and prospective customers.”





Palladyne Pilot scales the operational effectiveness of tactical UAV missions through enhanced human-machine synergy and by transforming UAVs into autonomous collaborative assets by enabling persistent detection, tracking, and classification of objects of interest by synthesizing multi-modal sensor fusion data in real-time. Palladyne™ IQ for industrial robotics uses AI and ML to provide human-like reasoning capabilities to perceive and adapt to changes in the real-world environment, making robots smarter and ready to handle jobs that have historically been too complex to automate.





Mobilicom’s OS3 provides groundbreaking cybersecurity for next-generation AI-driven drones through continuous monitoring, detection, alarm, and prevention of threats during the entire mission. Its multi-layered architecture implements advanced intrusion detection systems (IDS) and intrusion prevention systems (IPS) that prevent tampering, data theft, and unauthorized access in real-time. Designed for complex operations, OS3 enables continuous resilience through proactive threat detection and automated response while ensuring regulatory compliance.







About Palladyne AI Corp.







Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) has developed advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) foundational technology and related software products poised to revolutionize the capabilities of robots, enabling them to observe, learn, reason, and act in a manner akin to human intelligence. Our AI and ML software foundational technology empowers robots to perceive variations or changes in the real-world environment, enabling them to autonomously maneuver and manipulate objects accurately in response.





Palladyne AI software products operate on the edge and dramatically reduce the significant effort required to program and deploy robots enabling industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots) to quickly achieve autonomous capabilities even in dynamic and or complex environments. Designed to achieve precise results with minimal training time, limited data sets, and lower power requirements, compared to current state-of-the-art solutions, Palladyne AI believes its software has wide application, including in industries such as automotive, aviation, construction, defense, general manufacturing, infrastructure inspection, logistics and warehousing. Its applicability extends beyond traditional robotics to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Palladyne AI’s approach is expected to elevate the return on investment associated with a diverse range of machines that are fixed, fly, float, or roll.





By enabling autonomy, reducing programming complexity, and enhancing efficiency, Palladyne AI is paving the way for a future where machines can excel in tasks that were once considered beyond their reach.





For more information, please visit www.palladyneai.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at



www.linkedin.com/company/palladyneaicorp



.







Palladyne AI Corp PR and Investor Contacts:













Press Contact:









PR@palladyneai.com













Investor Contact:









IR@palladyneai.com









About Mobilicom







Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.





For investors, please use



https://ir.mobilicom.com/







For company, please use



www.mobilicom.com









Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities or future capabilities of Palladyne AI’s Pilot and IQ products generally, the benefits of the software platform and products and the industries that could benefit from them, the impact of the software platform and products on robotics and the applicability of the software platform to different kinds of machines (such as UAVs, UGVs and ROVs and different available industrial robots); the capabilities or future capabilities of Mobilicom’s OS3 cybersecurity software and other technologies generally, including cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services; the capabilities or future capabilities of Palladyne AI’s and Mobilicom’s bundled product, the successful bundling of the products, the benefits of the bundled product, the industries that could benefit from it, the applicability of the bundled product to different kinds of machines (such as UAVs, UGVs and ROVs) and the customers who have expressed interest in putting the capabilities of the bundled product to work. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions (including collaborations), business strategies, events or results of operations. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continues,” “could,” “estimate,” “forecasts,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “scheduled,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Palladyne AI’s and Mobilicom’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Palladyne AI and Mobilicom are under no obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.





Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Palladyne AI and Mobilicom has each filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in particular the risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections of those reports entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” for a description of risks facing Palladyne AI and Mobilicom and that could cause actual events, results or performance to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements contained herein. The documents filed by Palladyne AI and Mobilicom with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:









Liad Gelfer







Mobilicom Ltd







liad.gelfer@mobilicom.com





