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Mobileye's "Ugly" Earnings Mask a Powerful ADAS Growth Story and Intel-Backed Upside

April 28, 2026 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by Motley Fool YouTube for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Mobileye’s modular ADAS chips power tens of millions of cars, giving it broad exposure across global automakers.

  • A major non-cash write-off tied to Intel distorts GAAP results, so investors should focus on normalized margins.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Mobileye Global ›

Discover how Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) leverages a horizontal, chip-supplier model to power advanced driver-assistance features across a large share of the global vehicle fleet. Watch the video below to see what its growth, margins, and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) ties could mean.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

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Jose Najarro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Intel and Tesla. Travis Hoium has positions in Intel and Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Mobileye Global and recommends the following options: short May 2026 $8 puts on Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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