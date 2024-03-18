News & Insights

Mobileye To Wind Down Aftermarket Solutions Unit - Quick Facts

March 18, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mobileye has decided to wind down its aftermarket solutions unit. The company noted that this move will focus Mobileye's resources on the opportunities for delivering more advanced forms of driver assist technologies and autonomous driving. The company does not expect this action to have any material impact on 2024 results.

Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye, said: "The success of Mobileye's built-in ADAS solutions has diminished the opportunities for retrofit solutions to the point where it is no longer viable to continue the retrofit solutions activity."

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

