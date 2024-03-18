Mobileye To Wind Down Aftermarket Solutions Unit - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mobileye has decided to wind down its aftermarket solutions unit. The company noted that this move will focus Mobileye's resources on the opportunities for delivering more advanced forms of driver assist technologies and autonomous driving. The company does not expect this action to have any material impact on 2024 results.

Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye, said: "The success of Mobileye's built-in ADAS solutions has diminished the opportunities for retrofit solutions to the point where it is no longer viable to continue the retrofit solutions activity."

