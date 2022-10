Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mobileye, Intel's INTC.O self-driving car unit, targets a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing on Tuesday showed.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

