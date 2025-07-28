Mobileye Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2025 Guidance Raised

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. The company reported earnings per share of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $506 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485 million. The metric also rose 15.26% year over year. This was primarily driven by strong EyeQ volumes, development of the new ADAS program and robust demand for the first-generation SuperVision system.

Mobileye’s gross margin of 50% increased 2.2 percentage points in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the prior-year period. This increase was primarily driven by the same level of amortization of intangible assets on a significantly higher revenue base.

Adjusted operating margin increased to 21% compared with 18% reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, due to lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.71 billion as of June 28, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the six months ended June 28, 2025, was $322 million. Capex was $28 million during the same time frame.

MBLY’s 2025 Outlook Revised

For 2025, MBLY updated its estimated revenues of $1,765-$1,885 million compared with $1,690-$1,810 million expected earlier. It expects an operating loss of $436-$512 million compared with the earlier estimate of $489-$574 million. Adjusted operating income is estimated to be $210-$286 million, increased from the previous $175-$260 million.

Mobileye’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MBLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ferrari N.V. RACE, Valmont Industries VMI and XPeng Inc. XPEV. RACE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and GNTX and XPEV carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 13.6% and 12.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have improved 5 cents each in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VMI’s 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 0.53%. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 37 cents and 60 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPEV’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 102% and 66.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 7 cents in the past 90 days and the same for 2026 has improved a penny in the past 60 days.

