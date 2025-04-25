Mobileye Q1 Earnings Match Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss per share of 7 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $438 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million. The metric also rose 83% year over year. This was primarily driven by order activity returning to normal after Tier 1 customers significantly reduced their inventories in the first quarter of 2024.

Mobileye’s gross margin increased 25 percentage points in the first quarter of 2025 as compared to the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by the same level of amortization of intangible assets on a significantly higher revenue base.

Adjusted operating margin increased to 13% compared to an operating loss of 27% reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, driven by lower operating expenses as a percentage of revenues.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion as of March 29, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 29, 2025, was $109 million. Capex was $14 million during the same time frame.

MBLY’s 2025 Outlook

For full-year 2025, MBLY estimates revenues in the range of $1.69-$1.81 billion compared with $1.65 billion recorded in 2024. It expects operating loss in the band of $489-$574 million compared with the operating loss of $3.2 billion incurred in 2024. Adjusted operating income is estimated in the band of $175-$260 million compared with $193 million in 2024.

