Bearish flow noted in Mobileye (MBLY) with 14,002 puts trading, or 9x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 12.5 puts and Feb-25 12 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 9,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.44, while ATM IV is up over 8 points on the day. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MBLY:
- Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Accused of Spying by China
- Etsy, Enphase downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Mobileye price target lowered to $19 from $27 at Barclays
- Mobileye downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.