Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Mobileye (MBLY) with 14,002 puts trading, or 9x expected. Most active are 11/29 weekly 12.5 puts and Feb-25 12 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 9,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.44, while ATM IV is up over 8 points on the day. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

