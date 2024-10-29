Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Mobileye (MBLY) with 11,809 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 12.5 puts and 11/1 weekly 12 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 9,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.88, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on MBLY:
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Accused of Spying by China
- Etsy, Enphase downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Mobileye price target lowered to $19 from $27 at Barclays
- Mobileye downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital
- Mobileye price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.