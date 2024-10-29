Mobileye put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Mobileye (MBLY) with 11,809 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are 11/1 weekly 12.5 puts and 11/1 weekly 12 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 9,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.88, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

