Mobileye price target raised to $19 from $15 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Mobileye (MBLY) to $19 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said following material cuts earlier this year they welcome stability to results and guide. Continued progress on engagements with key customers are a positive but proof of tangible incremental wins with advanced products and more evidence of stabilized core-ADAS will be key.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MBLY:
- Mobileye price target raised to $18 from $17 at Baird
- Mobileye price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Canaccord
- Mobileye Q3 2024 Earnings and Strategic Outlook
- Unusually active option classes on open October 31st
- Morning Movers: Roblox surges and Estee Lauder sinks following earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.