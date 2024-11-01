Mobileye price target raised to $19 from $15 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Mobileye (MBLY) to $19 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said following material cuts earlier this year they welcome stability to results and guide. Continued progress on engagements with key customers are a positive but proof of tangible incremental wins with advanced products and more evidence of stabilized core-ADAS will be key.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MBLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.