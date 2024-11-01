Mobileye price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Mobileye (MBLY) to $25 from $27 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said after what feels like a recent collapse of the Western auto supply chain, Mobileye was able to deliver healthy results and maintain its guidance. Canaccord said they continue to find Mobileye quite compelling at these level with a material P&L inflection in 2026 and beyond.

