Mobileye Posts 15 Percent Gain in Q2

Key Points - Revenue (non-GAAP) topped expectations at $506 million for Q2 FY2025, rising 15% year over year and beating consensus by 3.5 %.

- Non-GAAP earnings per share hit $0.13 for Q2 FY2025, surpassing estimates by $0.02 and growing 33% year over year.

- The company raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance, reflecting stronger EyeQ chip shipments and design wins.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), a leader in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025. The most important headline: revenue grew to $506 million in the second quarter of 2025, up 15% from the second quarter of 2024 and ahead of Wall Street’s $488.84 million non-GAAP consensus. Adjusted (Non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached $0.13, surpassing the $0.11 analyst estimate. Management raised its full-year revenue and operating profit outlook, citing high chip shipments and broad customer demand. The quarter showed steady execution in both financial results and new product development.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.13 $0.11 $0.09 44 % EPS (GAAP) ($0.08) ($0.11) 27.3 % Revenue $506 million $488.84 million $439 million 15 % Adjusted Operating Income $106 million $79 million 34 % Adjusted Gross Margin 69 % 69 % 0.0 pp

What Does Mobileye Do and What Drives Its Growth?

Mobileye Global develops and supplies advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and the building blocks for self-driving cars. Its core products include the EyeQ system-on-chip family, which powers features like lane keeping, collision avoidance, and adaptive cruise control, as well as higher-level autonomous driving solutions such as SuperVision, Chauffeur, and the Drive platform for robotaxis.

The company’s success rests on innovation in computer vision and mapping, strong ties with automakers and mobility partners, and the ability to scale hardware and software. Its REM (Road Experience Management) mapping technology collects and analyzes road data using millions of connected vehicles, supporting both mass-market ADAS and high-end autonomous solutions. Key performance drivers include fast product cycles, design wins with major carmakers, and expanding global deployment, especially as safety standards and automation requirements rise in the industry.

Quarter in Focus: Financial and Commercial Milestones

In Q2 FY2025, Mobileye posted year-over-year revenue growth driven mainly by robust shipments of the EyeQ chip family. Shipments of these chips, which serve as the “brains” of ADAS systems, climbed 28% year over year. This helped make up for somewhat lower volumes in SuperVision, the company’s next-generation eyes-on, hands-free driving system. The average selling price per system decreased 8.6% to just under $50 in the second quarter, as growing volumes in China, a lower-priced market, diluted the overall average but lifted total units sold.

The reported gross margin (GAAP) improved by 2 percentage points from last year, reaching 50% in the second quarter, with the adjusted figure holding at 69%. Margin growth was bolstered by scale and a favorable product mix, though the ongoing shift toward China’s lower average prices tempered the gains. Adjusted operating income rose sharply, up 34% to $106 million, resulting in a higher adjusted operating margin of 21%,

On the product front, Mobileye achieved a key milestone in imaging radar, a newer sensor technology for higher-level automation. Its first design win during the quarter positions the technology as a core part of highway-speed Level 3 “eyes-off” systems. Meanwhile, development and integration of the latest SuperVision and Chauffeur systems advanced with production-grade hardware, and performance exceeded initial forecasts in global test fleets. The company also expanded its surround ADAS design wins -- these are multi-camera driver-assistance systems recognized as essential by automakers preparing for upcoming regulatory standards -- with significant awards from Volkswagen Group’s mass-market brands.

Momentum extended to robotaxi and autonomous mobility services. Mobileye’s Drive platform, which provides the self-driving software and hardware suite for commercial ride-hail, secured partnerships to deploy with Volkswagen and Uber in Los Angeles in 2026, and Lyft and Marubeni in Dallas. These partnerships reinforce a scalable, capital-light model, using major automakers for fleet supply and leading mobility platforms for demand generation in large U.S. and European cities. Operating cash flow was strong for the first half, totaling $322 million, with low capital spending and a cash balance of $1.7 billion and no debt as of quarter end.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Strategic Watch Points

Management revised its full-year 2025 outlook upward, with the new guidance calling for revenue between $1,765 million and $1,885 million, a 4.3% raise at the midpoint from the previous range. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) is now expected between $210 million and $286 million. The range for reported operating loss (GAAP) improved as well, with projected losses now narrower than before. Known tariff and trade policy impacts are incorporated into this revised projection, though no further increases are assumed.

The company maintained a cautious stance in its forward guidance, citing potential risks from global trade friction and uncertain auto production trends. Aside from commentary on expected ongoing design win activity and steady demand from automaker partners as new advanced products move toward launch, no further detailed or incremental forward guidance was given regarding late 2025 or the start of 2026.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

