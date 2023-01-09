Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) On the Brink of Disrupting AV Market

Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY), with its SuperVision platform (its advanced driver-assist system providing “eyes-on, hands-off” navigation capabilities for autonomous vehicles), is poised to capitalize on the growing demand for autonomous vehicles or AVs. SuperVision will be used in self-driving cars, leading to the development of these fully self-driving cars.

Mobileye provides advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving system (AV) solutions. It is witnessing strong demand for its SuperVision platform in China. Further, Mobileye projects that the volume of SuperVision-based vehicles could reach 1.2 million units in 2026.

Thanks to the strong demand, MBLY recently announced that it has a solid revenue pipeline (over $17 billion) for its ADAS business through 2030. This guidance includes $3.5 billion in projected revenues from the SuperVision products.

Along with SuperVision, MBLY has developed mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) autonomous vehicle technology to boost its top line. It expects additional revenue of $3.5 billion from the autonomous MaaS products through 2028.

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill expects MBLY to “capitalize on safety and automation trends” in the automotive market.

What’s the Prediction for MBLY Stock?

MBLY stock has received 13 Buy and three Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus on TipRanks. Meanwhile, the average price target of $42.67 implies 34.95% upside potential.

While analysts are bullish about its prospects, insiders bought MBLY stock worth $16.6M in three months. Further, MBLY stock has positive signals from bloggers and retail investors holding portfolios on TipRanks.

Bottom Line

The company is poised to capitalize on the automation trends in the automotive market. The strong demand for its ADAS products, especially SuperVision products, and the development of MaaS solutions augur well for growth.

Disclosure

