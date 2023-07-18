Mobileye Launches Vision-Only Intelligent Speed Assist To Meet EU Standards

(RTTNews) - Mobileye (MBLY), a provider of autonomous driving technology, has unveiled the world's first camera-only Intelligent Speed Assist or ISA solution for automakers.

The new software, designed for Mobileye's EyeQ platform, has received formal homologation across Europe, making it the first vision-only solution to meet the new European Union or EU General Safety Regulation or GSR standards. The ISA system uses only cameras to detect and sense speed limits, eliminating the need for third-party map and GPS data.

With certification for use in all 27 EU countries, as well as Israel, Norway, Switzerland, and Turkey, Mobileye's ISA system is expected to be integrated into two vehicle brands by a major global auto group for models launching in Europe later this year. Three other global automakers are set to follow suit in 2024 and beyond. The implementation of the ISA system is in response to the EU regulations requiring automatic speed limit sensing in all new vehicle models.

The vision-only approach offers better performance while reducing complexity, integration efforts, and costs compared to alternatives that combine cameras and low-resolution maps.

Mobileye has incorporated advanced technologies into its ISA solution to meet the GSR requirements. These technologies include traffic sign relevancy technology, signature-based classification, OCR-based city entrance identification, advanced search engines, and a road-type classifier.

The EU regulations aim to address the significant contribution of speeding to fatal vehicle crashes in member states. Experts believe that the new regulations could potentially reduce collisions by up to 30% and fatalities by up to 20%. The ISA system will actively or passively inform drivers about speed limits, either by automatically slowing down the vehicle towards the posted limit or by alerting drivers when they exceed the speed limits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.