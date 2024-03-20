News & Insights

Markets
MBLY

Mobileye In Autonomous Driving Deal With Volkswagen; Stock Up In Pre-market

March 20, 2024 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), a developer of autonomous driving technologies and driver-assistance systems, announced Wednesday an agreement to significantly accelerate its development efforts in the field of automated and autonomous driving.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Mobileye shares were gaining around 4.1 percent to trade at $29.52.

Under the deal, Mobileye would provide technologies for partially and highly automated driving based on its Mobileye SuperVision and Mobileye Chauffeur platforms.

In future, Volkswagen's Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche brands will use these technologies to rapidly introduce new premium-oriented driving functions to their model portfolios across powertrain types.

Mobileye would provide advanced assistance systems for highway and urban driving, such as automated overtaking on multilane highways in permitted areas and conditions, as well as automatic stopping at red lights and stop signs, and support in intersections and roundabouts.

In addition, Mobileye is set to supply further technology components for automated driving to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

In its statement, Mobileye said under its agreement with Volkswagen ADMT GmbH, part of Volkswagen, it will develop and supply software, hardware components and digital maps for the self-driving ID. Buzz AD. The deal was following an extensive pilot phase with road testing in Germany and the USA.

The main part of the agreement covers delivery and use of a self-driving system (SDS) for a special version of the ID. Buzz, which has been under development for autonomous driving since 2021.

The aim of Volkswagen ADMT is to develop the fully electric autonomous ID. Buzz AD for the use in mobility and transport services from 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.