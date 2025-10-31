Mobileye Global's Shares Decline 10% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY have fallen 10.2% since it reported third-quarter 2025 results. It reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents.The company reported earnings per share of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues amounted to $504 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $474 million. The metric rose 4% year over year. This was primarily due to an 8% increase in EyeQ volumes driven by higher customer demand.

Mobileye Global Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mobileye Global Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mobileye Global Inc. Quote

Mobileye’s gross margin of 48% decreased 1 percentage point year over year. This resulted from a slight decline in EyeQ ASP owing to increased volumes in China with lower ASPs, along with higher per-unit EyeQ costs due to a different product mix.

Adjusted operating margin decreased to 15% from 16% reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024 due to lower adjusted gross margin, while it maintained similar levels of operating expenses as a percentage of revenue on a year-over-year basis.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.75 billion as of Sept. 27, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the first nine months ended Sept. 27, 2025, was $489 million.

MBLY’s Outlook Updated

For 2025, MBLY now expects revenues of $1,845-$1,885 million compared with $1,765-$1,885 million projected earlier. It expects an operating loss of $439-$462 million compared with the earlier estimate of a loss of $436-$512 million. Adjusted operating income is estimated to be $263-$286 million compared with the previous guidance of $210-$286 million.

MBLY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MBLY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the automobile space include OPENLANE, Inc. KAR, EVgo, Inc. EVGO and Hesai Group ADR HSAI. KAR sports a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) currently, while EVGO and HSAI carry a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OPENLANE’s sales and earnings for 2025 indicates year-over-year growth of 5.6% and 37.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 13 cents in the past 90 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have increased 13 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVgo’s sales for 2025 implies year-over-year growth of 42.3%. EVgo’s loss per share estimates for 2025 widened by 2 cents in the past 90 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have narrowed by 1 cent in the past 30 days.

The consensus estimate for Hesai Group’s sales and earnings for 2025 implies year-over-year growth of 60.5% and 390.9%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have improved 1 cent in the past 90 days. EPS estimates for 2026 have increased 4 cents in the past 30 days.

