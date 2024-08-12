Mobileye Global Unusual Options Activity For August 12

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Mobileye Global.

Looking at options history for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $506,094 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $121,955.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $21.0 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mobileye Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mobileye Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $21.0 in the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.95 $1.85 $1.85 $13.00 $236.2K 47 1.2K MBLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $1.85 $1.65 $1.85 $13.00 $111.9K 47 2.3K MBLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $14.00 $54.3K 49 151 MBLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.81 $21.00 $50.3K 456 0 MBLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $1.95 $1.75 $1.85 $13.00 $44.0K 47 1.5K

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mobileye Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Mobileye Global's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,111,543, with MBLY's price down by -4.42%, positioned at $14.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 73 days. What The Experts Say On Mobileye Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $26.8.

An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mobileye Global, which currently sits at a price target of $29. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Mobileye Global, maintaining a target price of $40. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Mobileye Global with a target price of $25. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Mobileye Global with a target price of $24. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Mobileye Global, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mobileye Global with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

