Mobileye Global (MBLY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Mobileye Global (MBLY) closed at $40.35, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

Shares of the maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies witnessed a gain of 7.04% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 8.55% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Mobileye Global in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying a 14.81% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $633.88 million, showing a 12.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of -2.53% and +11.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mobileye Global. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Mobileye Global boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Mobileye Global is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.57. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.32.

We can also see that MBLY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.64.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

