Mobileye Global (MBLY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Mobileye Global (MBLY) standing at $42.22, reflecting a +1.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.66%.

The maker of driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies's shares have seen a decrease of 0.77% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Mobileye Global in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Mobileye Global is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.81%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $633.88 million, showing a 12.19% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MBLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.53% and +11.07%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Mobileye Global. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Mobileye Global is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Mobileye Global is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.12. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.59 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that MBLY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.08. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Original Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

