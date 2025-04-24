MOBILEYE GLOBAL Earnings Results: $MBLY Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOBILEYE GLOBAL ($MBLY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, beating estimates of $0.08 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $438,000,000, missing estimates of $442,816,108 by $-4,816,108.

MOBILEYE GLOBAL Insider Trading Activity

MOBILEYE GLOBAL insiders have traded $MBLY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK P GELSINGER purchased 6,750 shares for an estimated $100,847

MOBILEYE GLOBAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of MOBILEYE GLOBAL stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOBILEYE GLOBAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MBLY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Negative" rating on 04/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/15/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/01/2024

MOBILEYE GLOBAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MBLY recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MBLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $17.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dan Levy from Barclays set a target price of $14.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $23.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Edison Yu from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $15.0 on 11/01/2024

