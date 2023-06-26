News & Insights

Mobileye Global CFO Anat Heller To Step Down

June 26, 2023 — 05:33 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer Anat Heller will be stepping down from due to personal reasons, effective immediately.

"Due to a personal tragedy, Heller has decided to spend more time with her family," the company said in a statement.

Following her resignation as CFO, Heller will continue at Mobileye and will serve as a strategic advisor to the Finance department and to senior management.

Moran Shemesh Rojansky, Mobileye's current Vice President of Finance, will serve as the company's acting Chief Financial Officer while a thorough search of internal and external candidates is conducted for a permanent replacement.

"On behalf of the Board and all Mobileye employees, I would like to thank Anat for her outstanding leadership, dedication and contributions to Mobileye over the past several years. We wish Anat and her family the best. I and the rest of senior management have worked closely with Moran for several years and have every confidence in her ability to take on the role of acting CFO during our process to select a permanent replacement," said Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye.

