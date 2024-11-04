News & Insights

Mobileye downgraded to Hold from Buy at Spin-Off Research

November 04, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

Spin-Off Research analyst Joseph Cornell downgraded Mobileye (MBLY) to Hold from Buy with a $14 price target The firm says the company faces macro headwinds in the near term.

