Mobileye beats revenue estimates in first quarterly report since IPO

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc MBLY.O beat estimates for revenue and earnings on Wednesday in its first quarterly report after going public in October, as the Intel Corp INTC.O unit benefited from strong demand for its self-driving technology from carmakers.

Shares of the company were up about 2% at $31 in premarket trading, after it also forecast a revenue range for the current quarter that came in well above expectations.

A push to incorporate assistive-driving capabilities to bolster safety features in cars has led to greater adoption of self-driving technology, helping companies such as Mobileye.

Total revenue at Mobileye grew 38% to $450 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 1. Analysts were expecting revenue of $447 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Net loss, however, widened to $45 million from $26 million. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 15 cents per share, above analysts' estimates of 12 cents, according to Refinitiv.

It forecast fourth-quarter revenue of between $527 million and $545 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $483.7 million for the quarter.

Mobileye, which counts BMW, Nissan, Volkswagen, among others as its customers, listed on the Nasdaq on Oct. 26 after raising $861 million in an initial public offering. Its stock has risen 45% from the IPO price of $21, valuing the company at $24.45 billion.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com))

