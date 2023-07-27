Mobileye beats quarterly revenue estimates

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3

July 27 (Reuters) - Autonomous driving tech firm Mobileye Global MBLY.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong demand for its driver-assistance technology from automakers.

The company, which counts BMW BMWG.DE, Nissan 7201.T and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE among its customers, benefited from strong demand for its technology in North America and Europe, which helped offset weakness in China.

Analysts say that while shipments in 2023-2024 will be primarily driven by Geely-owned Zeekr, Mobileye's ongoing pipeline expansion could serve as a positive catalyst.

Israel-based Mobileye reported second-quarter revenue of $454.0 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $450.6 million, according to data from Refinitiv.

Mobileye's U.S.-listed shares rose 2% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

