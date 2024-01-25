News & Insights

Mobileye beats quarterly profit estimates

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

January 25, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Self-driving technology company Mobileye Global MBLY.O beat expectations for quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday as demand for its autonomous driving technology remained resilient in an uncertain economy.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 28 cents per share in the fourth quarter, compared with analysts' forecast for a profit of 27 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

Shares of the company rose around 2% in premarket trading.

However, its quarterly revenue of $637 million missed analysts' estimate of $639.8 million.

