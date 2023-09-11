Mobileye appoints insider Rojansky as CFO

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Self-driving technology maker Mobileye Global MBLY.O named insider Moran Rojansky as its chief financial officer on Monday, succeeding Anat Heller who left the role in June for personal reasons.

Rojansky, 43, has been with the Israel-based company since 2016 and most recently served as its interim finance chief. She has previously worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers, also known as PwC.

U.S. shares of Mobileye were up 1.5% in premarket trading.

Heller will continue to serve as an adviser to the company's finance department and senior management, Mobileye said.

The company, spun off from Intel INTC.O in October, has partnerships with prominent automakers including Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Porsche PSHG_p.DE.

Last month, it signed an agreement with Polestar PSNY.O to integrate its autonomous driving technology with some of the Polish company's electric vehicles.

(Reporting by Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ArsheeyaSingh.Bajwa@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8510015800;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.