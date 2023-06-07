News & Insights

Markets
MBLY

Mobileye Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 38.50 Mln Shares At $42.00/shr

June 07, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) announced the pricing of a underwritten secondary public offering of 38.50 million shares of Mobileye's Class A common stock by Intel Overseas Funding Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corp., at a price of $42.00 per share.

The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.78 million shares of Mobileye's Class A common stock.

The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023.

Mobileye said it is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.