Mobileye Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 38.50 Mln Shares At $42.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) announced the pricing of a underwritten secondary public offering of 38.50 million shares of Mobileye's Class A common stock by Intel Overseas Funding Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intel Corp., at a price of $42.00 per share.

The Selling Stockholder has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.78 million shares of Mobileye's Class A common stock.

The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023.

Mobileye said it is not selling any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholder.

