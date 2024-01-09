Mobileye Announces Expansion Of Its Collaboration With Mahindra And Mahindra

(RTTNews) - Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), a company that specializes in ADAS technology, has announced an expansion of their collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. to create a fully autonomous driving system that will be incorporated into M&M's upcoming platforms.

Mobileye will utilize its expertise in autonomous driving technologies to develop higher degrees of ADAS levels by using its next-generation EyeQ 6 systems-on-chip and sensing and mapping software.

The partnership will include collaboration for next-generation driving assistance features based on Mobileye's SuperVision platform, and deploying new mapping solutions.

Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua said, "As more advanced models emerge, we see great opportunities for growth in India and look forward to executing with Mahindra to bring Mobileye SuperVision-based services to one of the most challenging driving environments in the world."

The collaboration is expected to build on the existing relationship between the two companies, which resulted in the introduction of ADAS features on the Mahindra XUV7OO in 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.