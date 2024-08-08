Is Mobileye a 10x Stock?

Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY) recently reported guidance that fell short of investor expectations because of a weak Chinese auto market. But don't lose sight of the company's long-term growth potential. Management said bidding is underway for contract wins that could increase both volumes and the sale price per unit. Travis Hoium covers the developments in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Aug. 6, 2024. The video was published on Aug. 6, 2024.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends Mobileye Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.