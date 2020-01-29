Mobile World Congress to go ahead despite China virus spread - GSMA

The Mobile World Congress, an annual telecoms industry event that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, will go ahead as planned on Feb. 24-27 despite the international spread of a virus that has killed 132 people in China.
