News & Insights

Stocks

Mobile Streams Updates Total Voting Rights Count

December 04, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mobile Streams plc has announced an updated total voting rights count, with its issued share capital now consisting of over 8.6 billion ordinary shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations related to changes in their interest in the company’s share capital. This update follows the issuance of new shares in November.

For further insights into GB:MOS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.