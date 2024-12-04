Mobile Streams Updates Total Voting Rights Count

Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Mobile Streams plc has announced an updated total voting rights count, with its issued share capital now consisting of over 8.6 billion ordinary shares. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations related to changes in their interest in the company’s share capital. This update follows the issuance of new shares in November.

