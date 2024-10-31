News & Insights

Mobile Streams Expands Share Capital with Warrant Exercise

October 31, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Mobile Streams (GB:MOS) has released an update.

Mobile Streams plc has successfully raised £36,179 from the exercise of 24,119,600 warrants at 0.15p per share, increasing its total issued ordinary shares to 8.37 billion. This development allows investors to adjust their shareholdings in accordance with the company’s expanded share capital under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

