Mobile Streams Boosts Incentives Amid Market Growth

Mobile Streams plc has issued share options to its directors and a senior employee to enhance team incentivization, coinciding with a significant rise in the company’s market capitalization. Additionally, the company has issued shares to consultants to settle outstanding remuneration and advisory fees, increasing its issued share capital to over 8.5 billion ordinary shares. These strategic moves reflect the company’s efforts to align employee benefits with its financial growth and market expansion.
