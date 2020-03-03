Mobile payments platform Boku says gaining from coronavirus shut-ins

March 3 (Reuters) - U.S.-based online payments provider Boku said on Tuesday it appeared to be benefiting from people staying at home in the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.

"The recent growth we have seen in those countries that are most affected has been higher than in those where the virus has had a more limited impact so far," Chief Executive Officer Jon Prideaux said in an update on the company's performance in January and February.

"In general, the more time people spend indoors, the more our platform is utilised."

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)

