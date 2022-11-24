Mobile operator Veon to dispose of Russian business for 130 bln rbls

November 24, 2022 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-listed mobile operator Veon VON.AS on Thursday said it would dispose of its Russian business Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.15 billion).

Veon operates its Beeline brand through its subsidiary Vimpelcom in Russia, a market that accounts for around half of the group's revenues.

Beeline said Veon would sell to local management.

($1 = 60.3500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

Tags
Reuters
More articles by this source ->

