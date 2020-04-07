US Markets
Mobile-only Quibi sees more than 300,000 downloads on launch day - Sensor Tower

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Mobile-only streaming service Quibi racked up more than 300,000 downloads on its launch day, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, as stay-at-home viewers lapped up its short films starring Hollywood A-listers.

The service is founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, the former chief of Walt Disney Co's DIS.N movie studio and Dreamworks Animation, and headed by former eBay Inc EBAY.O and Hewlett Packard Chief Executive Officer Meg Whitman.

Quibi, rolled out on Monday, stands for "quick bites" and offers slickly produced movies, such as "Hunger Games" actor Liam Hemsworth's thriller "Most Dangerous Game", in chunks of 10 minutes or shorter.

The service, currently available only in the United States and Canada, will also deliver reality shows and news. Basketball superstar LeBron James appears in a documentary about his Ohio school for at-risk youth.

Quibi offers a 90-day free trial and will cost $5 a month with ads, or $8 a month without them, after that period.

Still, the downloads were fewer than Walt Disney Co's DIS.N streaming service, Disney+, first day downloads, which stood at 4 million, Sensor Tower data showed.

Quibi will compete with full-fledged streaming services such as Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon's AMZN.O Prime Video and Netflix NFLX.O, as well as short-form entertainment platforms like TikTok and Alphabet's GOOGL.O YouTube.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

