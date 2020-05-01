Mobile Mini Q1 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) reported first quarter adjusted net income per share of $0.51, compared to $0.41, last year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenues were $149.0 million, compared to $149.7 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $145.17 million for the quarter. Rental revenues were $140.7 million compared to $142.2 million.

The company's Board declared a cash dividend of 30.3 cents per share, which will be paid on May 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2020.

