Mobile Infrastructure Stock Down Post Q3 Earnings Despite Revenue Gain

Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation BEEP have declined 6.7% since the company released its third-quarter earnings report, which ended Sept. 30, 2024, underperforming the broader market as the S&P 500 experienced a slight decrease of 0.3% during the same period. Over the past month, Mobile Infrastructure’s stock has appreciated 8.1% compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 3.3%, signaling some recent positive momentum relative to the index.

For the third quarter of 2024, Mobile Infrastructure reported total revenues of $9.8 million, representing a 21% year-over-year increase from $8.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s revenue growth resulted primarily from 29 of the company’s 41 assets converting to management contracts in 2024.

Managed property revenues reached $7.9 million as Mobile Infrastructure continues its transition from lease-based to management contract arrangements. Base rent income, however, declined 23.4% to $1.5 million in third-quarter 2024 from $2 million, reflecting the impact of these contract shifts. The company's net loss for the quarter improved significantly to $1.9 million from $24.6 million loss in the prior-year period, due in part to reduced non-cash compensation and lower professional fees.

The loss per share in the third quarter of 2024 was 6 cents, narrowed from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.77 per share.

Operating Performance and Key Metrics

Mobile Infrastructure’s Net Operating Income (NOI) rose to $6.1 million in third-quarter 2024 from $5.9 million, a 3.8% increase from the prior-year period. The uptick resulted from stable asset performance amid sustained contract parking volume and slightly improving occupancy trends. Adjusted EBITDA also showed slight improvement, increasing 2.2% year over year to $4.5 million. A key metric, Revenue per Available Stall (RevPAS), was $227.60 for the quarter, up from $224 in the prior year, reflecting a modest 1.6% year-over-year increase.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Mobile Infrastructure’s total debt stood at $203.3 million, up from $192.9 million at the end of 2023. The company held $14.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, strategically allocated for operating needs and upcoming financial commitments.

Management Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

CEO Manuel Chavez highlighted several positive secular trends that began to emerge in the third quarter, including the reduced impact of COVID-related contract cancelations, the early signs of a return-to-office trend in sectors like healthcare and professional services, and an increase in residential conversions in downtown areas near Mobile Infrastructure’s properties. These factors are expected to modestly support fourth-quarter results and contribute to more robust growth in 2025.

Management has implemented several strategic actions aimed at enhancing shareholder value. These include securing a $40.4 million line of credit, which enables the company to redeem preferred stock in cash, the payment of all accrued dividends on preferred stock, and the initiation of a common stock repurchase program. Chavez emphasized that these actions are part of an effort to reduce the gap between Mobile Infrastructure’s Net Asset Value of $7.25 per share and its current market price.

Factors Influencing Performance

Revenue growth was primarily due to conversions of parking facilities from lease arrangements to management contracts, which provide greater control over revenue and expenses. However, this transition also resulted in higher property taxes and operating expenses, which rose to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2024 from $2.2 million last year. Interest expenses slightly decreased to $3.3 million from $3.6 million, attributed to refinancing efforts and disciplined financial management.

Financial Guidance and Market Outlook

Mobile Infrastructure reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2024, projecting revenues of $38 million to $40 million and NOI between $22.5 million and $23.25 million. The company anticipates that its RevPAS will continue to strengthen as new residential projects near its properties come online. Furthermore, management is exploring refinancing options for existing debt, which, once executed, could enhance the company's capital structure and position it for future expansion opportunities.

Other Developments

In asset management, Mobile Infrastructure continued to streamline its portfolio by selling non-core assets, a strategy expected to provide liquidity for strategic reinvestment in higher-growth markets.

As Mobile Infrastructure moves toward an increasingly managed contract model, the company's focus on data-driven asset management and cost control appears well-positioned to support future NOI growth. These developments, combined with management's proactive approach to capital allocation, reflect a strategic commitment to driving shareholder value amid shifting market dynamics.

