Mobile Infrastructure Misses Q2 EPS

Key Points GAAP net loss per share of $(4.70) missed estimates by a wide margin, while revenue (GAAP) of $9.0 million exceeded expectations by 4.0%.

Operating metrics such as net operating income and adjusted EBITDA declined year-over-year, pressured by higher interest expenses and weaker transient parking trends.

Management signaled that both revenue and Net Operating Income for fiscal 2025 (ending June 30, 2025) are now expected to be near the low end of prior guidance ranges.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP), an owner and operator of parking assets in urban markets, released second quarter results on August 12, 2025. The most notable news was a steep miss on GAAP earnings per share, which came in at a loss of $(4.70) compared to an expected loss of $(0.09). Revenue (GAAP) reached $9.0 million—topping analyst estimates of $8.65 million. While GAAP revenue exceeded expectations, profitability came under pressure from sharply higher interest expenses and continued softness in transient parking demand. Overall, the quarter reflected stable operations, but bottom-line performance and forward guidance revealed persistent challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.11) $(0.09) $(0.06) (83.3%) Revenue (GAAP) $9.0 million $8.65 million $9.3 million (3.2%) Net Operating Income $5.4 million $5.6 million (3.5%) Adjusted EBITDA $3.8 million $4.1 million -7.3% Cash and Cash Equivalents $10.6 million N/A N/A

Business overview and strategic focus

Mobile Infrastructure specializes in acquiring and managing parking facilities in U.S. cities, operating a portfolio of 40 assets across 20 markets and approximately 15,100 spaces. The company’s business model centers on optimizing the revenue mix between contract parking—longer-term agreements often with businesses or residents—and transient parking, which targets daily or event-based users.

Recent business priorities include transitioning more properties from traditional leases to management contracts, broadening ancillary revenues through new services such as electric vehicle charging, and ongoing rotation of non-core assets to streamline its footprint. Success hinges on improving metrics like net operating income and revenue per available stall (RevPAS), which measures revenue generated per parking space and is a key indicator of asset utilization and pricing power.

Quarterly performance and financial developments

The shift toward management contracts supported more stable income, as 29 of 40 assets have now transitioned to this model. However, other key sources lagged: base rental income slid to $1.4 million.

Net operating income (NOI) fell 3.5% year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA—a measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization—declined 5.6%, linked to higher debt levels following additions to the company’s revolving credit facility in September 2024.

Operationally, the company saw contract parking volumes rise 2.5% and 6.6% year-to-date 2025, reflecting a strategic focus on more predictable business. At the same time, transient parking volumes—typically a higher-margin revenue stream—fell again. Management cited construction, fewer large events, and adverse weather as negative influences on short-term, event-driven usage. Notably, transient parking rates increased both year-on-year and sequentially, but this did not offset weaker demand.

A key metric, RevPAS, dipped 2.3% from the prior year to $212 per available stall, underscoring challenges in fully monetizing physical parking assets under current demand patterns. In terms of ancillary growth, there were no material financial contributions yet from electric vehicle charging, solar installations, or related technologies, though investments in such areas continue. The company did not announce new acquisitions but is actively negotiating approximately $20 million of asset sales as part of a three-year, $100 million divestiture goal.

Financial position and execution on strategy

Efforts to reposition the asset base continued. Asset rotation, namely the divestiture of non-core assets, is intended to generate proceeds for reinvestment into larger and better-located facilities. Management reported ongoing negotiations for pending sales, aiming to support the balance sheet and focus future investment on sites with multiple demand drivers.

The transition to management contracts remained a business priority. This change is set to enhance revenue predictability and provide the company with more direct pricing control. However, the full economic benefit is yet to appear, as challenges remain in transient activity and the ability to significantly boost RevPAS. The company faces continued concentration risk, given a heavy reliance on a handful of operators and several core geographies such as Cincinnati, Detroit, and Chicago.

The company ended the quarter with $10.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt grew modestly to $214.3 million. Equity stood at $178.9 million as of June 30, 2025, down from $189.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting accumulated losses.

Outlook and what to watch next

Looking forward, management guided towards the lower end of its full-year expectations. For fiscal 2025 (ending June 30, 2025), revenue is expected to reach between $37.0 million and $40.0 million, while net operating income (non-GAAP) is forecast at $23.5 million to $25.0 million for the full year. Management cited ongoing construction delays and soft demand trends as reasons for this downward adjustment.

Management expects business conditions to remain stable in the second half of the year, with some potential for improvement from seasonal and event-driven factors. Investors should monitor ongoing progress in asset sales, changes in debt structure as refinancing discussions continue, evolutions in RevPAS, and the company’s ongoing transition to management contracts as indicators for future performance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

