Mobile Infrastructure Corporation Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation will release Q2 2025 earnings on August 12 and host a subsequent conference call.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation, which owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets across the U.S., is set to release its second quarter 2025 earnings after the market closes on August 12, 2025. The company invites stakeholders to join a conference call led by senior management that same day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. Participants can register to access the call and will receive a dial-in and unique PIN. Additionally, a live webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, with a replay accessible for one year for those unable to attend the live session. Recently, Mobile Infrastructure Corporation was added to the Russell 2000® Index, highlighting its increasing visibility in public markets.

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation [Nasdaq: BEEP], owners of a diversified portfolio of parking assets throughout the United States, will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.





You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.







Q2 2025 Conference Call Date & Time:







Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time





Participants who wish to access the live conference call may do so by registering



here



. Upon registration, a dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call.





A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed from the



Investor Relations



section of the Company’s website, or by registering



here



.





For those who are unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available in the “News & Events” section of the Investor Relations website under “IR Calendar” for one year.









About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation









Mobile Infrastructure Corporation, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, focuses on acquiring, owning, and optimizing parking facilities and related infrastructure, including parking lots, parking garages, and other parking structures throughout the United States. The Company was recently added to the Russell 2000



®



Index, reflecting its growing presence in the public markets. For more information, visit



mobileit.com



.







Contact:







Stephanie Hogue





President





646-471-0056





Lynn Morgen





Casey Kotary





ADVIS



IR



Y Partners





212-750-5800



