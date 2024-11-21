News & Insights

Mobile Global Esports, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes

November 21, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Mobile Global Esports, Inc. ( (MGAM) ) has issued an announcement.

Mobile Global Esports, Inc. has made a significant board change with the appointment of Brett Rosin as a director, while Jim Knopf and Alexander Alexandrov have stepped down for personal reasons. These leadership shifts could impact the company’s strategy and performance, drawing attention from investors and market watchers.

