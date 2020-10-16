US Markets
Mobile gaming company Playtika confidentially files for IPO

Playtika Ltd, a mobile gaming company owned by a Chinese investor group, said on Friday it has confidentially submitted paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

In June, Reuters had reported the company was hiring banks for a $1 billion IPO. (https://reut.rs/34555PQ)

