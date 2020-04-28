Mobile game startup Scopely buys "Scrabble Go" co-creator

April 28 (Reuters) - Mobile game maker Scopely said on Tuesday it acquired the co-creator of its popular word game "Scrabble Go", in a bid to expand its games portfolio that includes titles like "Looney Tunes World of Mayhem" and "The Walking Dead: Road To Survival".

Financial terms of the acquisition of L.A.-based PierPlay were not disclosed by Scopely, which had also bought Walt Disney Co's DIS.N FoxNext Games, the maker of "Marvel Strike Force", in January.

"Scrabble Go", whose popularity rocketed in the launch month itself, is the mobile version of the iconic board game where two or more players join tiles or letters to form words and earn points.

The game, which sprung out of a partnership with toymakers Mattel Inc MAT.O and Hasbro Inc HAS.O, is currently seeing 2.5 million daily active users with an average play time of 100 minutes, Scopely said.

Since its launch on March 5, "Scrabble Go" was downloaded over 10 million times globally and raked in over $1.2 million in user spending, according to data from analytics firm Apptopia.

Videogame sales and downloads have witnessed a surge in the past two months as a result of coronavirus-led lockdowns and home sheltering across the world.

Electronic Arts EA.O has been the home to the previous mobile version of the word game, which will be available until June 5, Scopely said earlier in a blog post.

Scopely, which boasts actor Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of its shareholders, had raised $200 million in its latest funding round in March, bringing its total valuation to $1.9 billion.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Maju Samuel)

