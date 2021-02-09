Cryptocurrencies

Mobile Firm Employee Charged for Aiding Crypto SIM Swap Attacks Targeting 19

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
(Shutterstock)

A 36-year-old Florida-based telco employee was charged Monday over a SIM swapping scam that stole one victim’s cryptocurrency.

Stephen Defiore, 36, received a one-count Bill of Information – a waiver of indictment and agreement to prosecution in court – with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release.

Defiore is the second person charged in connection with a scheme that hit 19 victims in SIM swap attacks, and stole a “significant portion” of cryptocurrency held by a doctor in New Orleans.

Related: Matic Network Now ‘Polygon’ as Platform Targets Ethereum’s L2 Woes

According to the report, Defiore worked as a sales representative between August 2017 and November 2018 for an unnamed phone company. Having access to the company’s customer accounts, he allegedly performed SIM swaps – reassigning a SIM card to another user – as part of a $500 per day arrangement with a co-conspirator.

For each SIM swap, which netted Defiore over $2,300 in total via 12 payments, co-conspirator Ricard Li sent him a customer’s cellphone number, a four-digit PIN and a new SIM-card number for the swap. Li was charged for his alleged involvement in June 2020.

A SIM swam hack occurs when an attacker gains access to a victim’s cellphone account, allowing incoming calls and text messages to be routed to a different device. The attacker is then able to change passwords on a victim’s various accounts including emails and cryptocurrency exchange and bank accounts via SMS verification.

If convicted of the charge, Defiore faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as up to three years of supervised release after imprisonment and a mandatory $100 special assessment per count.

Related: Crypto-Friendly Signature Bank Added to JPMorgan’s ‘Focus List’

See also: Irish Man Gets 3 Years in Prison for Stealing $2.5M in Crypto Through SIM Hacks

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More