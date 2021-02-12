Mobile bank MoneyLion to go public via $2.4 bln SPAC deal

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mobile banking platform MoneyLion Inc said on Friday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank check firm Fusion Acquisition Corp FUSE.N in a deal valuing the combined company at $2.4 billion.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

