Mobicon Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Mobicon Group Limited (HK:1213) has released an update.

Mobicon Group Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to discuss and approve its interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the company’s financial performance and dividend prospects, capturing the interest of investors and market watchers.

For further insights into HK:1213 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.